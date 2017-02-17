Niantic to add new creatures, new features to mobile game

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As the mobile game's popularity wanes, Niantic announced that it will add a new slate of pocket monsters to "Pokemon Go" this week, including the likes of Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile and other critters from the fictional "Johto" region of Pokemon Gold and Silver video games — arguably the first major update since its launch seven months ago.

The San Francisco-based app developer also announced a series of other features and updates intended to lure players back to "Pokemon Go," including new evolutions, new encounter gameplay — trainers will see Pokemon react in new ways when you discover them and try to catch them — new berries and new avatars so players can customize their avatar's appearance with an expanded wardrobe.

Niantic said it upgraded Pokemon Storage so it would require 50 percent fewer Pokecoins from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28.

Also, the company said it added a few evolution items, which would allow some critters originally discovered in the Kanto region to evolve into Pokemon that inhabit the Johto region. The new evolution items will be available at PokeStops.

The app, which launched on July 6 last year, has had a long, profitable run for Niantic around the world — According to Senor Tower data. the game surpassed US$1 billion in worldwide gross revenue on the App Store and Google Play at the end of January 2017, making it the quickest mobile game to pass that threshold.

The game has been a hit since its launch in Taiwan on Aug. 6, its popularity shown in a viral video showing thousands of "Pokemon Go" players in Beitou District chasing after a Snorlax — a relatively rare creature in the smartphone game. The mobile game quickly became a disturbance to the point that train and metro stations banned players from playing the game on platforms.