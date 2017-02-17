UNI Air opens flight route from Taipei to Hualien

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's UNI Air opened a route linking Taipei and Hualien in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, offering two flights daily.

The move by the airline came after the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) reassigned domestic routes previously operated exclusively by TransAsia Airways to other airlines after the abrupt suspension of flights and dissolution of the airline in November last year.

Under the re-assignment deal, the Taichung-Hualien route was reassigned to Mandarin Airlines.

UNI Air is a domestic subsidiary of EVA Air, while Mandarin Airlines is a subsidiary of China Airlines.

To mark the official takeover of the two routes, the two carriers are offering a 45 percent and a 50 percent discount, respectively, on ticket prices for the two routes through the end of June.

At a ceremony at Hualien Airport to mark UNI's maiden flight on the route, UNI Air Chairman Solomon Lin (林志忠) said the airline launched the new route with the aim of luring more passengers.