News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

February, 17, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

UNI Air opens flight route from Taipei to Hualien
CNA  February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Taiwan's UNI Air opened a route linking Taipei and Hualien in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, offering two flights daily.

The move by the airline came after the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) reassigned domestic routes previously operated exclusively by TransAsia Airways to other airlines after the abrupt suspension of flights and dissolution of the airline in November last year.

Under the re-assignment deal, the Taichung-Hualien route was reassigned to Mandarin Airlines.

UNI Air is a domestic subsidiary of EVA Air, while Mandarin Airlines is a subsidiary of China Airlines.

To mark the official takeover of the two routes, the two carriers are offering a 45 percent and a 50 percent discount, respectively, on ticket prices for the two routes through the end of June.

At a ceremony at Hualien Airport to mark UNI's maiden flight on the route, UNI Air Chairman Solomon Lin (林志忠) said the airline launched the new route with the aim of luring more passengers.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search