Ever Rich, Lion Travel woo travel bloggers

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ever Rich D.F.S. Corp. is teaming up with Lion Travel to promote Taiwan as a destination for Southeast Asian tourists by launching a campaign in which famous travel bloggers from the region will be invited to visit the country.

Announcing the "Ever Rich and Lion Travel — Southbound Tourism Promotion" campaign at a press conference in Taipei on Wednesday, Samuel Wu (吳秀光), vice chairman of Ever Rich, Taiwan's largest duty-free shopping brand, noted that the local tourism industry was changing.

Previously, the industry put a great deal of emphasis on boosting the number of tourists from other countries, Wu said. He added that the number of tourists was rising, so competition within the local tourism industry was shifting to tailoring services to travelers.

The campaign, which is in line with the government's "New Southbound Policy," aims to let foreign tourists have a better understanding of Taiwan, Wu said.

Nine popular travel bloggers from Southeast Asia — two from Singapore, two from Malaysia, two from Thailand, two from the Philippines and one from Indonesia — will arrive in Taiwan to experience a five-day, four-night tour of some of the Taiwan's most popular tourist destinations, including Jiaofeng and Pingxi in New Taipei and historic sites in Tainan.

Huang Hsin-chuan (黃信川), president of Travel Trend Service Co. under the Lion Travel Group, said that foreign travelers to Taiwan reached a record high of 10.69 million in 2016, with the number of travelers from Southeast Asia increasing significantly.

He added the most impressive rise came from Thailand with a 57.3 percent increase, followed by Vietnam (34.3 percent), the Philippines (23.9 percent), Malaysia (10 percent), Indonesia (6.2 percent) and Singapore (3.6 percent).