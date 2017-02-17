RT-Mart up on rumors of potential Alibaba takeover

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chinese media reports have recently claimed that Alibaba group planned to acquire the mainland division of supermarket chain RT-Mart, which is operated by Taiwan-based Ruentex Group (潤泰集團).

The Chinese e-commerce giant declined to make any comments regarding the alleged acquisition.

Sun Art Retail Group (高鑫零售), the Ruentex-backed parent company of China's RT-Mart, the saw its stock price rise 1.7 percent to a record-busting HK$8.17 on Thursday to end the day at HK$8.03 — its highest value in two years.

A spokesperson for RT-Mart's parent group in Taiwan said they were not aware of Alibaba's intentions to acquire the mainland RT-Mart.

If the reports prove to be true, this would be wedding the largest e-commerce enterprise in the world with China's top retailer.

Reports cited a former employee who claimed that Alibaba and Sun Art Retail Group had been discussing the deal, but had not yet reached an agreement about many critical points including the acquisition price and share proportion, adding that the deal might not be certain until June.

According to a survey released last December by research group Kantar Worldpanel, Sun Art Group accounted for around 7.8 percent of the Chinese retail market share, followed by Vanguard at 6.3 percent and Walmart at 5 percent.

Local media reported that Sun Art Retail Group owned retail chains Auchan and RT-Mart, operating a total of 421 supermarkets as of September last year — 68 percent of which were rented locations.

The group plans to expand to 98 more locations in the next three years, of which 88 are already under construction.

Online Retail A New Force of Growth: RT-Mart

Analyst said apossible reason that may have piqued Alibaba's interest in the supermarket chain — besides its top market share in mainland China — is its strong performance in third and fourth tier cities, a condition that is expected to prompt faster rollout of Alibaba's online-to-offline (O2O) strategies.

Sun Art Retail Group has also been making efforts to grow its e-commerce business, boasting more than 16.3 million registered users as of last June.

Chairman of China's RT-Mart Peter Huang (黃明瑞) said the supermarket chain relied entirely on physical stores in the past, but said he hoped their e-commerce arm would become a new driver for growth in the future.

"RT-Mart operates more than 400 physical stores around China, and this is our largest advantage that helps us compete with other players in the e-commerce business," said Huang.