|
International Edition
Friday
February, 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Heir under fire
|
AP February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, center, is questioned by reporters upon his arrival for a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday, Feb. 16. A South Korean court has begun deliberating on whether to issue an arrest warrant for the Samsung heir accused of offering bribes to the country's president and her close friend. Lee walked into the court on Thursday without speaking.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
5
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
6
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
7
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
8
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
9
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
10
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan