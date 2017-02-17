News
Heir under fire
AP  February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, center, is questioned by reporters upon his arrival for a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea on Thursday, Feb. 16. A South Korean court has begun deliberating on whether to issue an arrest warrant for the Samsung heir accused of offering bribes to the country's president and her close friend. Lee walked into the court on Thursday without speaking.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

