TSMC's chairman 'recovered from fall'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In his first press event since his minor accident over the Lunar New Year holiday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) Chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) on Wednesday said he was in good health and had already gone back to work.

Chang had suffered minor abrasions from a fall when he and his family were vacationing in Hawaii.

The injuries healed around a week ago, Chang said, adding that his right eye had suffered "a minor bump."

"It's still a bit swollen ... (I've) begun going to work already."

Bruises around his right eye were still visible, and the coloring would take another one or two weeks to return to normal, he said.

Chang was making his first appearance before local media since his Lunar New Year accident.

He was attending the sixth executive committee meeting of the General Association of Chinese Culture in his capacity as an executive committee member.

At the event, Chang also said that he had an optimistic outlook for TSMC.

Finally In

In other news, President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Chen Chien-jen and 258 people officially became members in the General Association of Chinese Culture after the executive committee meeting failed to convene due to lack of quorum three times.

The Presidential Office released a statement in light of the news, saying it was "comforting" to know that the new membership applications had been approved.

Approving Tsai's membership application had reportedly been a power struggle between the president and Liu Chao-shiuan (劉兆玄) — premier under ex-President Ma Ying-jeou — that began at the end of last year.

Quoting Presidential Office sources, local media said that while approval for Tsai's application seemed to be an "optimistic affair" due to amicable closed-door discussions between top Presidential Office officials and Liu, the plan was later shot down by Liu.

Report say that Liu had been pressured by Ma and indicated that the former president had been pulling strings behind the scenes.

Sources also say that Tsai was set on becoming the association's chairperson and would undergo the official transition ceremony on March 1.

Traditionally, sitting presidents who join the association also take up the position as chair. The association is currently led by Liu.