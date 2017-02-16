Swipe right

|
A woman uses social networking website Facebook's new in-app camera, which allows users to put filters over their faces. Launched in eight countries including Taiwan on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the new format introduces Snapchat-style features such as sharing photos or personal stories that disappear after 24 hours and won't be posted to a user's regular newsfeed. The in-app camera can be activated by swiping right when using Facebook.
