Thursday

February, 16, 2017

Starbucks to test coffee and ice cream concoction
AP  February 16, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
NEW YORK-Starbucks plans to start testing concoctions that mix coffee and ice cream.

The Seattle chain said it will serve "affogato" varieties of hot or cold coffee over ice cream at 100 stores in Orange County, California, starting Wednesday, with pricier versions sold at 10 locations with its "reserve" bars.

Spokeswoman Holly Hart Shafer said the treats were first introduced at the company's Roastery store in Seattle, which is a pipeline for potential new menu items. She noted that "affogato" means "drowned" in Italian. The priciest version at regular stores is a 12-ounce option that costs $6.45 and mixes cold brew coffee with ice cream.

The test was first reported by Business Insider.

Starbucks Corp. has successfully driven up sales over the years in part by introducing pricier new items.

