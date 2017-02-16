|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Starbucks to test coffee and ice cream concoction
|
AP February 16, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
|
NEW YORK-Starbucks plans to start testing concoctions that mix coffee and ice cream.
The Seattle chain said it will serve "affogato" varieties of hot or cold coffee over ice cream at 100 stores in Orange County, California, starting Wednesday, with pricier versions sold at 10 locations with its "reserve" bars.
Spokeswoman Holly Hart Shafer said the treats were first introduced at the company's Roastery store in Seattle, which is a pipeline for potential new menu items. She noted that "affogato" means "drowned" in Italian. The priciest version at regular stores is a 12-ounce option that costs $6.45 and mixes cold brew coffee with ice cream.
The test was first reported by Business Insider.
Starbucks Corp. has successfully driven up sales over the years in part by introducing pricier new items.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
4
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
5
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
6
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
7
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
8
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
9
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
10
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe