Zenfone 3 Zoom released in Taiwan
CNA February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
This photo shows an ad for the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom, a dual-lens smartphone that was revealed at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas. The new ASUS handset went on sale in Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
