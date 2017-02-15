Overseas sales to boost Q1 performance: HTC

HTC smartphone and connected devices president, Chang Chia-lin (張嘉臨), revealed on Tuesday that the company would post a smaller loss this quarter than it did during the previous.

During a press conference on the firm's fourth quarter performance, Chang pointed to the overseas launch of HTC U Ultra as a key factor in stimulating the growth of this quarter's gross margins.

HTC's flagship phone makes its way onto shelves in Hong Kong and the Middle East this week, Europe and Southeast Asia next week, and in China by the beginning of March.

It is estimated that HTC's first quarter gross margin would outperform last year's fourth quarter gross margin of 10.5 percent.

Even with the introduction of the new model worldwide, Chang said competition remained fierce in the smartphone market.

Like everyone else in the industry, HTC was facing issues with delays in the shipments of panels, memory products, and camera parts, he added.

Chang noted, in response to rumors regarding issues with production due to the difficulties of manufacturing the U Ultra's glass-metal design, that shipments of the phone would be much smoother by the end of the month.

Recapping Last Year

HTC announced on Tuesday that fourth quarter revenues of NT$22.2 billion with a 10.5 percent gross margin.

This marked the seventh consecutive quarter in which the company posted a loss, with the fourth quarter loss totaling NT$3.6 billion, with a net loss of NT$3.1 billion after taxes and a NT$3.77 loss per share.

The company reported that overall, 2016 saw a loss of NT$12.81 per share, an increase in losses compared to the NT$9.05 per share HTC experienced over the first three quarters of last year.

Looking ahead in the year, Chang denied rumors that an alleged shortage of component parts would affect the release of HTC's next flagship phone.

Chang further teased the release of the second-generation HTC RE Camera, a tube-shaped, handheld camera, that would fall sometime in the latter half of 2017.