|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 15, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Verizon pulled back into unlimited data game
|
AP February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Verizon, in a major reversal, has joined other carriers in offering an unlimited data plan.
As recently as January, Verizon's chief financial officer said unlimited plans were "not something we feel the need to do" even though rivals had made inroads against Verizon by offering them.
Verizon stopped offering such plans to new customers in 2012 and has been trying to push longtime customers off those old plans through rate hikes.
The arrival of the iPhone and other smartphones made unlimited plans more of a rarity as carriers saw opportunities to make money by charging customers based on how much data they use.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
2
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
3
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
4
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
5
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
6
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
7
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
8
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
9
Taiwan, S. Korea would be hit hard by any China-U.S. trade war
10
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost