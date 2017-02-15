News
Verizon pulled back into unlimited data game
AP  February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Verizon, in a major reversal, has joined other carriers in offering an unlimited data plan.

As recently as January, Verizon's chief financial officer said unlimited plans were "not something we feel the need to do" even though rivals had made inroads against Verizon by offering them.

Verizon stopped offering such plans to new customers in 2012 and has been trying to push longtime customers off those old plans through rate hikes.

The arrival of the iPhone and other smartphones made unlimited plans more of a rarity as carriers saw opportunities to make money by charging customers based on how much data they use.

