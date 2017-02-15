|
Glencore strikes deal for DR Congo mines
|
AFP February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
GENEVA -- Mining giant Glencore said Monday it had struck a deal worth nearly US$1 billion to purchase shares of two mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo from a controversial Israeli magnate.
Switzerland-based Glencore said it will pay Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler's Fleurette group US$960 million for Fleurette's 31 percent share in the Mutanda mine and 10.25 percent stake in the Katanga mine.
Glencore, widely regarded as a maverick in the global commodities sector, will assume full control of the Mutanda mine and 86 percent of Katanga once the deal for the cobalt and copper assets is finalized.
|
