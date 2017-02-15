Sears and Kmart remove some Trump products

NEW YORK -- Sears and Kmart have evicted "a very small number" of Trump-branded items from their online stores, but won't specify how many and emphasize that hundreds of products are still available through their third-party online marketplaces.

It's another sign of how companies are trying to tread a careful line, after President Donald Trump rebuked Nordstrom publicly on his Twitter account for deciding to stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories line. He said Nordstrom had treated his daughter "so unfairly." Ethics experts saw the comment as a threat to companies that carry the brand and may be weighing the question of whether to keep doing so.

Nordstrom had said in its announcement that the move was based on the brand's falling sales over the past year, particularly in the last six months. A social media campaign called "Grab Your Wallet" has urged a boycott of stores that stock Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump products, which also include Amazon and Dillard's.

Other companies that have been scaling back or dropping Trump merchandise are hoping to avoid a backlash or the boycott threats Nordstrom saw, issuing carefully crafted and brief statements if they address the mater at all. Belk Inc. said it will no longer carry Ivanka Trump items on its website.