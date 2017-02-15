Huge Toshiba nuke loss sees chairman head for exit

TOKYO -- Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. says its chairman is resigning to take responsibility for problems that will result in a 713 billion yen (US$6.3 billion) loss in its nuclear business.

Toshiba warned that all the estimates it announced Tuesday may change "by a wide margin," because of uncertainties. Earlier, it delayed the reporting its official financial results by a month, citing problems with auditing related to the losses in its nuclear business. That sent Toshiba stock tumbling 8 percent in Tokyo trading.

The company said Shigenori Shiga, the chairman, will step down from the board but will remain as a Toshiba executive. He is quitting over the big losses related to the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster by its U.S. nuclear unit, Westinghouse.

Toshiba said its net worth was in the negative, at minus 191 billion yen (US$1.7 billion) at the end of last year, but it said it hopes to take measures to fix that by the end of March.

"The company, with deep regret, has submitted an application for approval to extend the deadline for submission" of its financial results until mid-March, it said in a statement.

Toshiba said its lawyers and an independent auditing firm were studying accounting done on Westinghouse's purchase of a U.S. company that builds nuclear plants.

It added that managers at Westinghouse expressed concerns that senior executives had been "exerting inappropriate pressure" to speed up the acquisition.

"If there was a possibility of an invalidation of internal controls, it might affect quarterly financial reporting," Toshiba said in explaining its decision to delay reporting its results.