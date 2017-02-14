|
6-incher
CNA February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
CNA -- China's largest smartphone vendor OPPO debuts its 6-inch R9Plus series at a presentation in Taipei on Monday, Fe. 13. OPPO Taiwan will move to double the number of its physical sales stores around the island to 50 by the end of the year. The unit price of the model is set at NT$17,990.
