FAT deal for Nordic ATR fleet

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for the lease contract. FAT will rent four ATR72-600s and that the aircrafts are scheduled for delivery in 2017. This cooperation will results in growing our current fleet. FAT will keep on renewing the fleets to provide a better service to our customers and improve our operation flexibility in the regional markets. NAC is the industry's leading regional aircraft lessor serving over 50 airline customers in 35 countries. The company provides aircraft to well-established carriers such as Air Canada, British Airways, LOT, Air Berlin, Azul, Garuda, Flybe, HOP!, air Baltic and Olympic Air as well as major regional carriers including Air Nostrum, Wider?e, Jet Time, Etihad Regional, Binter and Air KBZ. NAC's current fleet of over 300 owned and 37 managed aircraft includes, ATR 42, ATR 72, Bombardier Dash 8, CRJ900, CRJ1000, E170, E 175, E190 and E195. In addition, the group has a further 69 aircraft on firm order. NAC is the largest owner and lessor of both ATR and Bombardier aircraft in the world.