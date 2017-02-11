|
L'Oreal says considering fate of The Body Shop
AFP February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said Thursday it is considering all options regarding The Body Shop unit as it looks to freshen its brand portfolio.
"As part of this brand portfolio optimization, it has been decided to explore all strategic options regarding The Body Shop's ownership in order to give it the best opportunities and full ability to continue its development," chief executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement as the company announced its annual earnings.
