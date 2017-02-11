News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

February, 11, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

L'Oreal says considering fate of The Body Shop
AFP  February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said Thursday it is considering all options regarding The Body Shop unit as it looks to freshen its brand portfolio.

"As part of this brand portfolio optimization, it has been decided to explore all strategic options regarding The Body Shop's ownership in order to give it the best opportunities and full ability to continue its development," chief executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement as the company announced its annual earnings.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search