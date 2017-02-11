Reckitt Benckiser buys Mead Johnson baby food

LONDON -- British consumer health giant Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Durex condoms and Nurofen painkillers, said Friday it has agreed to buy U.S. infant and child nutrition specialist Mead Johnson for US$16.6 billion.

The friendly takeover, worth the equivalent of 15.5 billion euros, was pitched at US$90 per share and will "significantly strengthen" the group's presence in developing markets, Reckitt said in a statement.

Including debt, the deal values the Illinois-based firm at US$17.9 billion.