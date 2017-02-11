Microsoft lawsuit vs. secret gov't searches moves ahead

SEATTLE -- A judge refused the U.S. government's request to throw out a lawsuit from Microsoft that claims a federal law is unconstitutional because it prohibits technology companies from telling customers when the government demands their electronic data.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban last week, agreed with Microsoft that the law violates the company's First Amendment right to speak to its customers when their private information is collected during criminal investigations.

But Robart denied its claim that the law violates customers' rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, saying a third party like Microsoft can't assert constitutional rights for someone else.

The case will now head to trial, where Microsoft will argue that "people need to get notice when the government comes knocking at the door to seize all that stuff that historically would have been stored in a file cabinet," Microsoft lawyer Stephen Rummage said during a recent hearing.

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act compels companies to divulge data stored in "third-party computers," such as Microsoft's Cloud, and keep the move secret. Microsoft successfully argued that the law harms the company by eroding customer confidence in its cloud services, Robart said in the ruling published Thursday.