News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

February, 11, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Microsoft lawsuit vs. secret gov't searches moves ahead
AP  February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
SEATTLE -- A judge refused the U.S. government's request to throw out a lawsuit from Microsoft that claims a federal law is unconstitutional because it prohibits technology companies from telling customers when the government demands their electronic data.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban last week, agreed with Microsoft that the law violates the company's First Amendment right to speak to its customers when their private information is collected during criminal investigations.

But Robart denied its claim that the law violates customers' rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, saying a third party like Microsoft can't assert constitutional rights for someone else.

The case will now head to trial, where Microsoft will argue that "people need to get notice when the government comes knocking at the door to seize all that stuff that historically would have been stored in a file cabinet," Microsoft lawyer Stephen Rummage said during a recent hearing.

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act compels companies to divulge data stored in "third-party computers," such as Microsoft's Cloud, and keep the move secret. Microsoft successfully argued that the law harms the company by eroding customer confidence in its cloud services, Robart said in the ruling published Thursday.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search