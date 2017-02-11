Twitter woes worsen as growth sputters, loss widens

WASHINGTON -- Twitter shares plunged Thursday as the social network reported sluggish revenue and user growth, with its finances sputtering despite the global prominence given the platform by U.S. President Donald Trump's extensive use of it.

In late morning trade, Twitter shares tumbled 9.5 percent to US$16.94 as investor hopes faded for a rekindling of growth at the messaging platform, which has lagged behind its rivals in the fast-moving social media segment.

Twitter reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of US$167 million, after a US$90 million deficit in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter rose a modest one percent to US$717 million.

In the critical area of user growth, Twitter said it ended 2016 with 319 million monthly active users, a gain of four percent from a year ago in the closely watched metric and only two million more than the prior quarter.

Advertising revenue, which makes up the lion's share of Twitter's receipts, was down slightly from a year ago at US$638 million. Its revenue from the United States was down five percent at US$440 million.

For all of 2016, Twitter lost US$456 million on revenues of US$2.5 billion. That represented a narrowing of the deficit from 2015 and a 14 percent increase in revenue.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey remained upbeat about Twitter's long-term prospects.

"The whole world is watching Twitter," Dorsey told a conference call.

"While we may not be meeting everyone's growth expectations, there's one thing that continues to grow and outpace our peers: Twitter's influence and impact."