Acer plans March launch for new laptop lines

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan-based personal computer giant Acer Inc. plans to launch gaming and ultra-thin notebook models this year in hopes of making up for an estimated 3 to 5 percent increase in the costs of some key parts and components, a top company official said on Friday.

Acer President Lin Chia-chang (林佳璋) told a press conference that his company was striving to score higher than market level sales growth this year by maintaining a competitive pricing strategy.

Since the firm's Swift ultra-thin notebook series was launched late last year, the series has won wide acclaim from consumers, Lin said.

This year, he said, the company planned to unveil more new models, including Swift 5 and Predator 21X gaming laptops with curved screens and the V Nitro laptop series.

"These new models are slated to hit the market in March, likely to push up buying sentiment among consumers," he said.

But Lin also acknowledged that the price of parts and components such as NAND flash memory, DRAM memory, flat screen panels and solid state drives were still on the rise, with the price hike on memory likely to last into the third quarter.

Absorbing Increased Costs

"This would push up the cost of our laptops by 3 to 5 percent, but we will manage to absorb the increased cost on our own," Lin said.

The company was also mulling increasing the production of models with a memory capacity of 4GB while reducing the production of those with 8GB memory cards so as to ensure a stable supply of laptops to the market, he said.

"Of course, we will closely monitor the price movement of related parts and components so that we can adjust production and marketing strategies."

Lin said that after discussing with distributors and dealers, the market outlook was poor in the first quarter of the year.

But so far this quarter, he continued, Acer had seen its notebook shipments surge slightly over the same period of last year under concerted efforts by employees and cooperative partners.

"The sales growth was mainly held up by our thin and light laptops," Lin said.

The global market for desktop and laptop computers was likely to shrink by 5 to 10 percent year on year, he added.

Last year, Acer managed to enjoy sales growth in the Taiwan market and that the company would strive to focus more resources domestically, Lin stressed.