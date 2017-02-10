101 plus 123

|
CNA February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
|
Lotte World Adventure President Park Dong Ki, left, and Taipei 101 Chairman Chou Te-yu (周德宇) shake hands Thursday, Feb. 9 after signing a deal that will see Taiwan's tallest building cooperate with Seoul's 123-floor Lotte World Tower, the tallest building in South Korea. The two buildings will host a series of joint tourism activities starting in March.
