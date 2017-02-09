HK firm in talks to purchase 'Our Times' maker

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hong Kong listed media holdings company HMV Digital China Group has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to purchase all shares of a Taiwan-based media firm.

In the announcement, HMV Digital China Group did not identify the Taiwanese firm but indicated that it was an entertainment company focusing on investment and movie production. It added that the company was a major investor in the 2015 hit romantic comedy "Our Times"(我的少女時代) and owned the franchising rights to the movie.

The Hong Kong company did not reveal the possible value of the purchase.

HMV Digital China Group Chairman Shiu Stephen Junior (蕭定一) said in the announcement that the purchase was in line with the expansion of the company and would help HMV Digital China Group to further establish its position in movie production and distribution in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Our Times" was produced by Hualien Media International Co. and Spring Thunder Entertainment, with Hualien Media doubling as the film's distributor. It grossed over NT$410 million at the box office and was the best-performing local movie of 2015.

Of the two firms, Hualien Media better fits the description in the HMV Digital China Group announcement. Hualien Media, which is also the parent company of The China Post, has produced other notable movies including the Chinese New Year comedy "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥). The company is run by Chairman George Hsieh (謝國樑), a former three-term Keelung legislator who oversaw the success of "Our Times."