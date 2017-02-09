News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Thursday

February, 9, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family illness or bereavement
AP  February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Facebook says it is extending its bereavement policies and will also allow employees paid time off when a family member is sick.

The Menlo Park, California, company said Tuesday that its employees will now get up to 20 days paid leave to grieve for an immediate family member and up to 10 days to grieve for an extended family member. Workers will also be able to take up to six weeks paid leave to care for a sick relative.

In a Facebook post announcing the changes, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is also introducing paid family sick time — three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search