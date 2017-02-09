|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 9, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family illness or bereavement
|
AP February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Facebook says it is extending its bereavement policies and will also allow employees paid time off when a family member is sick.
The Menlo Park, California, company said Tuesday that its employees will now get up to 20 days paid leave to grieve for an immediate family member and up to 10 days to grieve for an extended family member. Workers will also be able to take up to six weeks paid leave to care for a sick relative.
In a Facebook post announcing the changes, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is also introducing paid family sick time — three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
2
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
3
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
4
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
5
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
6
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
7
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
8
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
9
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
10
Delta Air to withdraw from Taiwan market