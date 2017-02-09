News
YouTube adds mobile video streaming, but only for popular online personalities
AFP  February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
SAN FRANCISCO -- YouTube on Tuesday began letting popular online video personalities broadcast on the go using mobile devices, ramping up a challenge to Facebook and Twitter in the live-streaming arena.

Google-owned YouTube has supported live streaming of video through computers for about six years, even broadcasting U.S. presidential debates online.

The new mobile live streaming feature allows YouTube content creators whose channels have more than 10,000 subscribers to broadcast through apps tailored for mobile devices such as smartphones, according to product managers Barbara Macdonald and Kurt Wilms.

