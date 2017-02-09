Hermes bags record sales in 2016, with growth in all regions, especially Japan

PARIS -- Luxury goods maker Hermes said Wednesday it booked record sales in 2016, thanks to strong demand in all regions, and Japan in particular.

Hermes' revenues rose by 7.5 percent to 5.2 billion euros (US$6.0 billion) last year — the first time that the group has passed the five-billion-euro mark.

"Once again, we outperformed the sector, we broke through the 5-billion mark and growth was healthy," boasted chief executive Axel Dumas in a conference call.

The leather goods and saddlery division reported a 14 percent increase in sales to 2.6 billion euros.

Japan performed "exceptionally" well, despite the rise in the value of the yen. Sales also continued to increase in Asia and America, Dumas said.