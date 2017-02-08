DBS CEO weighs in on Trump uncertainty

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- If 2016 was considered uncertain, this year will be exponentially so, DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta said.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017, and already, there are grave concerns over the implications of his presidency, he said.

"Similar to most people, I started with a lot of concern about what the Trump presidency means and all the things that could go wrong," he said. "Much of Trump's rhetoric and many of his statements have been deeply unnerving, putting many people on edge. I believe the Trumptweets will continue, and markets will see-saw through the year. More importantly, there is a real possibility of accidents as people react to his flippant comments in real time. However, that notwithstanding, my base case, which offers a little more optimism than most people have, is that he will do less damage than most people think, and that the global economy in 2017 may well surprise on the upside.

"We're likely to see a GDP growth rate this year of 2.5 percent to 3 percent in the U.S. This momentum in the U.S. economy is important because it will drive global growth, and we should therefore expect to see a pickup in Asia," he pointed out.

Gupta said he believed that the U.S. economy had a lot more momentum and strength than was currently being forecast, and contrary to popular belief, growth is not a zero sum game.

"A strong U.S. economy actually lifts a lot of boats around the world. This is further coupled with short term resilience in Europe (Germany in particular is quite strong), and a degree of stability in China, where there is every incentive to cushion the economy going into the year-end Standing Committee elections," he said.

"While Trump has indulged in a lot of demagoguery over the past months, the Trump who will show up to work will be Trump the businessman, not Trump the demagogue." Gupta said.