BP weathers weak oil price storm to record US$115 million profit for 2016
|
AFP February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
LONDON -- BP posted a slight net profit for 2016, but recovered from heavy losses the previous year, as cost-cutting offset weak oil prices, the British energy giant announced Tuesday.
Profit after tax stood at US$115 million compared with a net loss of US$6.5 billion in 2015, BP said in an earnings statement.
