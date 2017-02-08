|
Irish budget carrier Ryanair hits turbulence as Brexit looms large
AFP February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
LONDON -- Ryanair logged sliding quarterly net profits on Monday as the Irish no-frills carrier flew into challenging headwinds facing the sector, such as Brexit, competition and overcapacity.
Profit after tax fell 8 percent to 95 million euros (US$102 million) in the third quarter or three months to December from a year earlier, the Dublin-based group said in a statement.
That undershot expectations of 102 million euros.
