Irish budget carrier Ryanair hits turbulence as Brexit looms large
AFP  February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
LONDON -- Ryanair logged sliding quarterly net profits on Monday as the Irish no-frills carrier flew into challenging headwinds facing the sector, such as Brexit, competition and overcapacity.

Profit after tax fell 8 percent to 95 million euros (US$102 million) in the third quarter or three months to December from a year earlier, the Dublin-based group said in a statement.

That undershot expectations of 102 million euros.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

