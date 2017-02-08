Irish budget carrier Ryanair hits turbulence as Brexit looms large

LONDON -- Ryanair logged sliding quarterly net profits on Monday as the Irish no-frills carrier flew into challenging headwinds facing the sector, such as Brexit, competition and overcapacity.

Profit after tax fell 8 percent to 95 million euros (US$102 million) in the third quarter or three months to December from a year earlier, the Dublin-based group said in a statement. That undershot expectations of 102 million euros.