Facebook heads to New York top court with challenge on search warrants
AP February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
ALBANY, New York -- Facebook is heading to New York state's highest court to challenge search warrants seeking information from user accounts.
Prosecutors in Manhattan sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 individuals in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.
