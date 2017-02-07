|
Pucker up: iPhones to be won at Breeze's kissing challenge
|
The China Post news staff February 7, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Breeze Group will host a kissing contest at Taipei Main Station this Sunday to celebrate Valentine's Day.
In line with the 130th anniversary of the Taiwan Railways Administration, the competition will see 130 lovebirds smooching in the lobby of Taipei Main Station, with the event starting at 2 p.m.
Male participants are required to embrace their female partners and female participants are not allowed to fall to the ground.
Victory goes to couples who maintain the longest lip-lock, and contest winners get to walk away with iPhone 7s, Breeze said.
Reasonably-Price Range of Valentine's Souvenirs
Breeze Group said it had readied a range of reasonably-priced souvenirs and two-person set meals, as well as specialty snacks at Breeze Taipei Station and branch stores across Taipei to allow locals to spend a romantic Valentine's Day with their loved ones.
|
