China-affiliated firm eyed for Takata deal

Japan -- Takata Corp. announced late Saturday that a third-party committee, entrusted to devise restructuring plans for the air-bag maker, has recommended Key Safety Systems Inc., a U.S. auto parts-maker operated under a Chinese company, to be a sponsor to support Takata.

But differences are seen between Takata executives on one side, and KSS and automakers involved on the other, over how to rebuild the embattled air bag maker.

Whether the restructuring process will proceed smoothly is still unclear, according to sources.

Automakers involved have recalled defective air bags produced by Takata and are shouldering the costs of recalls and repairs.

The costs are expected to mount to about 1 trillion yen (US$8.9 billion), far exceeding Takata's capacity to repay with its net assets — total assets minus debts — standing at only 124 billion yen as of the end of September.

The third-party committee, set up by Takata and comprised of a lawyer and others, has been tasked with devising restructuring plans and finding a company to provide support.

KSS is an auto parts maker under the umbrella of Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. of China.

Takata said it had yet to make a decision from which company it would receive support.

According to sources involved in the matter, the committee held meetings from late January through Friday with the automakers and others to discuss restructuring plans, during which it expressed an intention to recommend KSS as a company to sponsor Takata's restructuring.

KSS and Swedish auto parts maker Autoliv Inc. had been seen as likely candidates to take up that role.

The committee chose KSS because it could not eliminate concerns over a likely violation of antimonopoly regulations if Autoliv, one of the world's leading air bag makers, put Takata under its umbrella. The committee likely judged that the restructuring process might not proceed smoothly if it took time to clear up this problem.

A focal point from now on is likely to be more specifics on how to restructure Takata.

KSS is mainly considering court-led liquidation. This scheme, under which claims held by corporate customers could be reduced, will be based on law and highly transparent.

KSS is believed to have positively evaluated its advantages, feeling that the amount of debt would be made clear, thereby reducing the risk of shouldering an unexpected amount of debt.