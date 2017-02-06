Macy's shares up amid takeover rumors

NEW YORK -- A reported overture by Saks Fifth Avenue's parent to take over Macy's Inc. underscores how further consolidation may be needed to revive the department store sector amid drastic changes in the retail landscape and consumer behavior.

Macy's shares soared in trading Friday, after being temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange on a news report that Saks' owner has approached the department store chain about a takeover.

The article, posted on The Wall Street Journal's website, reported that Canadian chain Hudson's Bay Co., which operates stores under Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor as well its namesake, is in preliminary stages of discussion with Macy's that also include a possible deal for the department store's real estate. The report cites people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal would come as Hudson's Bay has been on an acquisition binge for the past several years. But Macy's has been shuttering stores as it tries to become more nimble and compete better with online rivals like online leader Amazon.com. It announced earlier in January that it would close 68 stores after shuttering around 100 last year. It's also been under pressure to sell some of its valuable real estate.

The reported talks come as Macy's faces pressure to turn its business around after struggling with a string of quarters of sluggish sales amid stiffer competition and shoppers' shift away from buying clothing and investing more into experiences like spas and spiffing up their homes. And it seems that Macy's efforts to offer more exclusive merchandise, boost online investment and test new concepts like an off-price chain haven't been enough to turn around its business.

Both Macy's and Hudson's Bay declined to comment.

"Macy's has been a troubled company that is trying to shrink," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a retail consultancy. "But the world is moving faster than they are."

Mortimer Singer, CEO of Traub, a retail consulting firm, said that a consolidation would help give both operators more staying power and leverage with their own brands, which are increasingly gaining more control as they open their own stores and sell their products online. This year, he believes there will be lots of "musical chairs" in the industry.