Profit up, revenue falls short
AFP February 4, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
SAN FRANCISCO -- Amazon reported on Thursday that profit leapt during the year-end holiday shopping season, but the tech giant saw shares sink as revenue fell shy of high expectations.
While revenue rose to US$43.7 billion from US$35.7 billion in a similar year-over-year comparison, Wall Street had expected Amazon to take in more cash during the key holiday shopping season.
"Amazon is usually a retailer that operates at full volume, the noise of its sales growth a clarion call in an often muted retail sector," said GlobalData Retail analyst Anthony Riva.
"However, this quarter that volume seems to have been turned down a couple of notches."
Amazon shares were down more than four percent to US$805.40 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings report.
Net income for the quarter was US$749 million, compared with US$482 in the same period a year earlier, according to earnings figures.
While Amazon is known for its huge online retail operations, it is also a major provider of cloud computing, and is a rival to Netflix in streaming video. It has been ramping up efforts in artificial intelligence with its Alexa-powered speakers and partnerships with makers of connected devices.
