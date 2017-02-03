News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

February, 3, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Shell net profit more than doubles in 2016
AFP  February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
LONDON -- Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said profit after tax more than doubled in 2016, helped by a recovery for oil prices in the fourth quarter.

Net profit for the full year came in at US$4.58 billion compared with US$1.94 billion for 2015, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant said in an earnings statement.

The earnings take into account the integration of smaller British rival BG Group, which Shell acquired one year ago in a mega takeover.

Shell's profit adjusted for exceptional items and the changing value of oil and gas inventories however fell 8 percent to US$3.53 billion in 2016.

Oil prices have rebounded sharply in recent months to back above US$50 thanks to a deal by OPEC and non-cartel members to limit output.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search