Shell net profit more than doubles in 2016

LONDON -- Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said profit after tax more than doubled in 2016, helped by a recovery for oil prices in the fourth quarter.

Net profit for the full year came in at US$4.58 billion compared with US$1.94 billion for 2015, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant said in an earnings statement.

The earnings take into account the integration of smaller British rival BG Group, which Shell acquired one year ago in a mega takeover.

Shell's profit adjusted for exceptional items and the changing value of oil and gas inventories however fell 8 percent to US$3.53 billion in 2016.

Oil prices have rebounded sharply in recent months to back above US$50 thanks to a deal by OPEC and non-cartel members to limit output.