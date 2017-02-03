Sony profits slump on the back of movie losses

TOKYO -- Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. reported Thursday an 84 percent profit drop in October-December, as losses in its movie division offset healthy results in its video game business.

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes the PlayStation 4 game machine and Bravia TVs, reported a fiscal third quarter profit of 19.6 billion yen (US$174 million), down from 120.1 billion yen the previous year.

Quarterly sales slipped 7 percent to 2.4 trillion yen (US$21.3 billion), mainly because of unfavorable foreign exchange rates, the company said Thursday.

Sony also lowered its full year fiscal profit forecast because of a US$962 million write-down in its film division, stemming from its acquisition of Columbia Pictures in 1989.