Facebook vows aggressive investment

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook shares bounced Wednesday with word that profit more than doubled in the final quarter of last year, coming back down after a vow to spend heavily on the future.

In earnings that topped most forecasts, Facebook said it made a net profit of US$3.7 billion on revenue of US$8.6 billion in the fourth quarter, as compared with profit of US$1.6 billion on US$5.6 billion in revenue in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the number of people using the leading social network monthly increased 17 percent to 1.86 billion. The ranks of people accessing Facebook from mobile devices each month grew to 1.74 billion, an increase of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Money taken in from ads on mobile devices accounted for about 84 percent of the social network's overall advertising revenue in the final quarter of last year.

"We believe concerns over user engagement and other social competitors are likely overblown, as few companies share Facebook's combination of scale, strong technology orientation, and platform breath/diversity," Baird research analyst Colin Sebastian said.

Facebook saw strong growth in Asia, with India being a hot market in the quarter.