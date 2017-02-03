|
International Edition
Friday
February, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Facebook vows aggressive investment
|
AFP February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
|
SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook shares bounced Wednesday with word that profit more than doubled in the final quarter of last year, coming back down after a vow to spend heavily on the future.
In earnings that topped most forecasts, Facebook said it made a net profit of US$3.7 billion on revenue of US$8.6 billion in the fourth quarter, as compared with profit of US$1.6 billion on US$5.6 billion in revenue in the same period a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the number of people using the leading social network monthly increased 17 percent to 1.86 billion. The ranks of people accessing Facebook from mobile devices each month grew to 1.74 billion, an increase of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Money taken in from ads on mobile devices accounted for about 84 percent of the social network's overall advertising revenue in the final quarter of last year.
"We believe concerns over user engagement and other social competitors are likely overblown, as few companies share Facebook's combination of scale, strong technology orientation, and platform breath/diversity," Baird research analyst Colin Sebastian said.
Facebook saw strong growth in Asia, with India being a hot market in the quarter.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
2
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
3
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
4
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
5
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
6
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
9
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
10
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA