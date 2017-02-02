News
February, 2, 2017

Smash into electric avenue
AP  February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
This Sept. 15, 2016, photo provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows a Tesla Model S during crash safety testing. Two luxury electric vehicles — the Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 — fell short of the highest safety ratings in new crash tests by the insurance industry. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 2017 models of both vehicles. Neither earned the institute's "Top Safety Pick" award, which is given to vehicles that get the highest rating in five different crash tests and offer a crash-prevention system with automatic braking. To get a highest "Top Safety Pick-Plus" designation, vehicles must meet all of those criteria and also have good headlights.
