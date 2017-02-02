|
Apple's good news
|
AFP February 2, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
|
Revenue climbed to an all-time record US$78.4 billion compared to US$75.9 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said in its earnings update for the quarter ending in December.
Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, profit dipped 2.6 percent to US$17.9 billion.
Apple shares were up nearly three percent to US$124.80 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings results.
Apple said that it sold 78.3 million iPhones — the most ever in a quarter — up five percent from the same prime holiday shopping period the prior year.
|
