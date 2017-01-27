HTC invites developers to launch innovations for Vive Tracker

TAIPEI -- Taiwan-based smartphone brand HTC Corp. (宏達電), which has intensified its efforts to penetrate the virtual reality business by launching its first virtual reality headset — the HTC Vive — has sent an invitation to qualified developers to come up with innovations for the use of the HTC Vive Tracker.

The HTC Vive Tracker is an accessory for virtual reality content creation of the VR headset.

HTC unveiled the HTC Vive Tracker during the latest Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, saying that the gadget will "create a wireless and seamless connection between your attached tools and the Vive system."

HTC has said that Vive Tracker will "track whatever you want easily," and eliminate the need to spend time and money to integrate tracking sensors into VR-focused peripherals.

HTC is taking applications from developers to choose 1,000 qualified applicants who will receive an HTC Vive Tracker, which is expected to help the developers come up with innovations to expand the ecosystem of the VR world.

The application process will continue until Feb. 7, HTC said.

"It's time to get creative. Two weeks ago we debuted the Vive Tracker, which allows developers and accessory manufacturers to bring new form factors to VR with full motion tracking, HTC said in a statement.

"Remember, the Vive Tracker will integrate with ?any number of future VR accessories and tools, so we're looking for new thinking that keeps VR open, fun, functional, future-looking, and maybe even a little weird," it added.

The Vive is one of HTC's gambits to diversify from its core smartphone market in the hope of generating a new revenue stream to turn around its money-losing business.

Jointly developed by HTC and U.S. video game supplier Valve, the HTC Vive was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress show in March 2015 and officially went on sale worldwide in April 2016.

According to a recent forecast by the Taipei-based Topology Research Institute (拓墣產業研究院), Japan's Sony Corp., California-based Oculus VR and HTC are expected to dominate the global VR headset market in 2017.

In 2017, Sony is expected to ship 2.5 million units of the PlayStation VR to continue to rank as the largest supplier, ahead of Oculus VR and HTC, which are expected to sell 1.2 million units of the Oculus Rift, and 600,000 units of the HTC Vive, respectively.