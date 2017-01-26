NT$20 bil. Q4 profit for DRAM-chip firm Nanya

Leading dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chipmaker Nanya Technology's (南亞科) net profit increased more than NT$20 billion in the last quarter, reporting an earnings per share (EPS) of NT$7.33.

Nanya, the DRAM manufacturing arm of the Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), announced its 2016 fourth quarter earnings report at a shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

As expected by market watchers, the Taoyuan-based company enjoyed another quarter of substantial profit growth thanks to higher operating income and recognized gains from an asset disposal.

Nanya received pre-tax revenue of nearly NT$20 billion after selling its holdings in Inotera Memories (華亞科) to U.S.-based chipmaker Micron, allowing the U.S. firm to acquire a 67 percent stake in Inotera. In turn, Nanya acquired 57.7 million of Micron's shares for NT$31.46 billion.

The disposal of Inotera shares will help raise funds to help the firm make a shift towards more cost-efficient fabrication technologies, said the company.

Shipments increased 5.9-percent quarter-over-quarter in Q4, while the average selling price for DRAM moved up 12.1-percent, bringing combined revenue up to NT$12 billion — a 18.5 percent increase compared to the third quarter.

Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 31.1 percent, while operating income increased 51.2-percent to NT$2.57 billion.

Despite a 20.3-percent year-on-year increase in shipment units last year, the average DRAM sale price fell 22.1-percent compared to 2015, causing Nanya's consolidated income to drop 5.1 percent from the previous year to NT$41.63 billion.

Nanya announced its outlook for the DRAM market this year.

While it expects limited supply growth in 2017, the company predicts steady demand with strong growth primarily driven by server manufacturers.

As for Nanya's transition to 20nm-class fabrication technologies, the company said it has began to import production equipment and is scheduled to start production in the second or third quarter.

The company said transitioning to a more advanced 20nm chip process would enhance Nanya's future offerings.

Currently, more than 90 percent of Nanya's total output is made with 30nm process technology.