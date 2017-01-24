Citibank Taiwan launches online applications for new credit cards

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Citibank Taiwan has launched a program to allow new customers to apply for a credit card online using MOICA Certificates, shortening the application time to around six minutes.

Statistics show that the number of MOICA certificates – or Taiwanese Citizen Digital Certificates — has exceeded 5.53 million.

Republic of China citizens with MOICA can e-file their income tax returns, check labor and health insurance information and store e-invoices in their own account on the E-Invoice Platform set up by the Ministry of Finance.

In the wake of the government's deregulation policies, citizens with a MOICA certificate can also use it to apply for a credit card online.

In accordance with new policies launched by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Citibank Taiwan has become on the first in the industry to allow online application for new credit card customers via MOICA Certificates.

The process can be completed in three steps: "filling out a form," "establishing a connection with the MOICA to obtain authentication" and "uploading documents." There's no need to sign or submit application papers.

It takes about six minutes to complete an online application. Citi provides consumers with an easier and faster application process for paperless credit cards.

"Citi is committed to the FinTech development," said Yunny Lee, Citibank Taiwan Business Manager of Global Consumer Banking. "By holding Citi Mobile Challenge, launching the new generation of Citi Mobile App, and introducing voice biometrics authentication, we strive to strengthen the capacity of our digital operations and balance information security and customer satisfaction simultaneously."

Citi said that since it allowed current cardholders to apply for another credit card online in the first quarter of 2016, the addition of credit cards through online application per month has accounted for nearly half of all its online banking services.

Such figures show that consumers widely accept digital banking services, Lee said. After FSC relaxed its regulations, Citi pioneered in launching the online application for new credit card customers via MOICA Certificates.

New customers who use their MOICA certificates to successfully apply for a designated Citi credit card online can enjoy a wide range of card benefits from today until Feb. 28, 2017.

Those who successfully apply for Citi Cash Back Credit Card, Citi Rewards Card, and Citi Privilege Card will be eligible for a range of card benefits and to earn a bonus of NT$888 during the specified period.

New customers who successfully apply for Citi PremierMiles World Card will be eligible to receive a range of card benefits and to earn 1,000 mileage points after paying an annual fee and spending a certain amount from the date of card issuance.

More details can be found at www.citibank.com.tw