Taoyuan airport ridership up 10% in 2016

TAIPEI -- The passenger volume at Taiwan's main airport increased by an annual 9.94 percent to a record 42.3 million in 2016, according to data released by Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Co. Monday. In 2015, passenger traffic at the airport was 38.47 million but in 2016 broke the 40 million mark, which led to an upgrade in its service quality rating by the Airport Council International (ACI), the company said.

Cargo transport volume at Taoyuan Airport was 2.081 million metric tons in 2016, an annual increase of nearly 76,000 tons, or 3.78 percent, the data showed. It also indicated that 244,464 flights took off or landed at the airport in 2016.