CTBC offers Line Pay Infinite Card

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- CTBC Bank unveiled the new CTBC Line Pay Infinite Card for select members at a press conference featuring Line Pay Ambassador Song Joong-ki (宋仲基) on Monday.

According to CTBC Bank representatives, the bank will be inviting a limited number of Line Pay cardholders to apply for the Line Pay Infinite Card starting this March.

The Infinite Card features perks such as higher Line Point returns for purchases and transportation payments made with the card, as well as free trips to and from the airport, discounts on parking and travel insurance. To qualify for an invitation, one must have made at least NT$200,000 in purchases via the Line Pay card and meet one of the three following requirements by June 30.

The requirements, as reported at the press conference, were to have a CTBC credit card with a minimum credit of NT$200,000, to have a stable annual income of NT$1.2 million, or to have a minimum balance of NT$1.5 million in assets for the most recent two months. The CTBC Line Pay Infinite card comes in three designs, each featuring a black background. As showcased at the press event, one of the cards was completely black, while the other two had either a shiny outline of Line characters Brown or Cony's face on them.

5,000 Applications Per Day: CTBC

In less than a month since the debut of the CTBC Line Pay cards, the bank has issued roughly 70,000 to 80,000 cards, according to CTBC Bank's CEO of Cards & Payment Liu I-cheng (劉奕成).

CTBC General Manager Chen Chia-wen (陳佳文) said that the bank was receiving 5,000 applications for the Line Pay card each day and may issue 100,000 cards by Lunar New Year.

Following the success of the Line Pay card, which comes in both credit and debit cards, CTBC Bank is rolling out new promotions with the card.

For the Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 period, anyone making a purchase with the Line Pay Card at 7-Eleven or FamilyMart will receive a 9 percent return in Line Points.

CTBC is reportedly in talks with other companies, including department stores, beverage companies and even night market vendors, to offer Line Points and other perks to its Line Pay cardholders, Liu said.

Both Chen and Liu reminded cardholders to register their card on Line Pay in order to start receiving Line Points from their purchases.

These Line Points can be used to purchase Line stickers and themes on the messaging app, coupons for over 1,000 products and items on the Line Pay online store.