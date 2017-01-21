News
IBM tops Wall St. profit forecasts for 4th quarter
AP  January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
ARMONK, New York -- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of US$4.5 billion.

The Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of US$4.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to US$5.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of US$4.89 per share.

