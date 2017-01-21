|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Pizza Hut to hire 11,000 in run-up to Super Bowl
|
AP January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Pizza Hut is gearing up for the Super Bowl by hiring 11,000 people in the U.S. to cook up its pies, deliver them to hungry customers or manage its restaurants.
The Super Bowl is the busiest day of the year for Pizza Hut, and it expects to sell more than 2 million pizzas during the Feb. 5 football game.
It plans to fill as many of the positions as possible before the Super Bowl, but those that aren't will be filled afterward.
A Pizza Hut spokesman says the chain typically adds more workers before the big game and estimates it had about 4,000 to 5,000 openings at this time last year.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
2
Average real earnings decline
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
5
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
6
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
7
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
8
Mobile payment market to reach US$780 bil. in 2017: firm
9
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
10
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America