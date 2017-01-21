Zuckerberg trying to buy out land near his estate

|
AP January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
HONOLULU, AP
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going to court to gain ownership of isolated pockets of land tucked away within his sprawling estate in Hawaii.
Many of the 14 parcels on the island of Kauai are less than an acre. They initially belonged to Native Hawaiians who were awarded the land during the 19th century, when private property was established.
Court documents filed by Zuckerberg's attorneys last month say many of the owners died without a will and courts never established who inherited the land.
