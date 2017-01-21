Samsung to announce Note 7 fire origin Jan. 23

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics says it will announce the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire on Jan. 23.

The company said Friday that the announcement will be livestreamed in Chinese, English and Korean on its

websites.

The Galaxy Note 7 was a fiasco for the world's largest smartphone maker. Samsung recalled and eventually discontinued it after numerous reports of it overheating and bursting into flames, causing them to be banned on many airlines.

Initially, Samsung said it found a small error in the manufacturing process for some of the batteries in the phones was to blame. It later discovered found the problem remained, and pulled the phones from the market. That cost Samsung at least US$5 billion.