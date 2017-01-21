News
Paramount in US$1 bil. deal with 2 Chinese firms
AP  January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
HONG KONG -- Paramount Pictures said Friday it has inked a co-financing deal with two Chinese companies for the Hollywood studio's slate of movies over the next three years.

Under the terms of the deal, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will also set up an office on Paramount's lot later this year, the studio said in a statement. The Chinese companies will provide roughly US$1 billion to finance at least 25 percent of Paramount's films, according to a person familiar with the deal who was not allowed to speak publicly. Film industry publications cited the same figures.

