Hon Hai's Sharp gearing up to take on Largan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Sharp Corp., partially owned by Hon Hai, has sharply boosted its stakes in Japanese lens module maker Kantatsu in a bid to win iPhone orders away from Taiwan's Largan Precision, the Central News Agency (CNA) cited Japanese news media as reporting on

Friday.

The move is widely interpreted as the determination of Hon Hai and Sharp to expand their business in camera lens modules for smartphones and to compete with Largan Precision, which currently supplies camera lens modules for iPhones.

Kantatsu now produces 12-megapixel camera lenses with performance comparable to those produced by Largan, CNA reported.

According to CNA, Japan's Manichi Shimbun reported Thursday, citing top Sharp executives, that the firm's stakes in Kantatsu were already up from 18 percent in December to 44 percent on

Jan. 19.

The report said that the financial improvement of Sharp seen following Hon Hai becoming a major shareholder in August 2016 had enabled Japan's leading maker of electronics products to increase its shareholdings in Kantatsu to 44 percent.

As of the end of 2015, Sharp owned a 44 percent stake in Kantatsu, but its substantive holdings plunged later to only 18 percent as a result of its failure to subscribe for new preferred shares issued by Kantatsu in a capital increment project.

Hon Hai acquired the majority of Sharp's shares in the second half of last year, the Japanese newspaper said.

Meanwhile, Nikkei Shimbun also reported Thursday that besides maintaining business exchanges with Sharp, Kantatsu was also doing business with Apple Inc., and therefore Sharp's move to boost its stake in Kantatsu was meant to expand its electronics business and deepen its ties with Apple.

Vertical Business

Integration

Nikkei Shimbun also reported that Sharp President Tai Jeng-wu recently sent a letter to employees saying that the company should vertically integrate its camera module business through investments and outright purchases of manufacturing operations.

Apple is said to have provided Kantatsu with equipment upgrades earlier in 2016, potentially putting it in an ideal position to claim more orders.

Hon Hai is Apple's main assembly partner and its takeover of Sharp is thought to have been made partly with the idea of bringing Apple display orders in-house.

In a business development plan released by Hon Hai and Sharp, they are planning to develop camera modules applicable to smartphones and vehicles.

Sharp boasts the technology to manufacture infrared night vision color camera modules, which allow infrared surveillance cameras to perform color photography at night.